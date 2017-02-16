Hockmeyer Equipment Corp. Appoints Chief Financial Officer

ELIZABETH CITY, NC - Hockmeyer Equipment Corp., Elizabeth City, North Carolina, has appointed Robb Jackson as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO). He has many years of experience in manufacturing and as a CFO. Jackson will be based in Elizabeth City and will be responsible for Hockmeyer’s finance, accounting and information technology.

Hockmeyer has been a manufacturer of processing equipment for over 70 years with product lines that include high-speed dispersers, mills, single- and multi-shaft mixers, and tank washers.