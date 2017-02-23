ALTANA Acquires Landa's Metallography Technology

WESEL, Germany/REHOVOT, Israel – The Landa Group, Rehovot, Israel, and ALTANA AG, Wesel, Germany, announced that ALTANA has acquired Landa's Metallography technology. First unveiled by Landa at the Drupa printing exhibition in June 2016, this novel technology for producing metallized graphics is a sustainable alternative to foil-transfer processes, enabling metallization graphics at up to half the cost of conventional foil stamping. Landa will progressively transfer the remaining development and engineering work to ALTANA’s ACTEGA Coatings & Sealants division, which will be bringing the Metallography technology to market in the coming years.

"We are excited about this acquisition, which opens up new growth opportunities for ALTANA and strengthens our position as a leading solution provider for the printing industry,” said Martin Babilas, CEO, ALTANA. “We are looking forward to our continued close and trustful cooperation with Landa as we prepare to bring this promising technology to market.”

Dr. Roland Peter, President of the ALTANA division ACTEGA Coatings & Sealants, added, "Landa’s Metallography technology has the potential to become a sustainable mainstream technology for metallization graphics, supplanting foil transfer in applications such as labels and folding cartons.” The novel Metallography technology is both economically attractive and environmentally sustainable, saving a significant amount of material, cost and production time compared to the conventional cold foil and hot foil stamping technology.

The further development work, as well as sales and distribution, will be steered by ACTEGA Metal Print GmbH, based in Lehrte near Hanover, Germany. Jan Franz Allerkamp, who has been with ALTANA since 2010, was named Managing Director of this newly founded ALTANA company.