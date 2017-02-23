Troy Names Executive VP and Chief Operating Officer

FLORHAM PARK, NJ – Troy Corp. Florham Park, New Jersey, announced the election of W. Brian Smith by the board of directors to the position of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, Smith will be responsible for ensuring operational excellence throughout the organization, including technical, sales and service functions worldwide. This appointment reflects the company’s commitment to growth and expansion into new markets.

“I am honored to take on this new role and look forward to partnering with senior management to expand Troy’s business and, more importantly, to continue to focus on delivering high-quality products, service and value to our customers,” said Smith. A Troy employee since 1995, Smith has held various leadership positions within the company, most recently that of Vice President. His initiatives began with a focus on internal line-function efficiency and later on driving strategic growth. Smith played an instrumental role in Troy’s recent acquisition of the Ashland Industrial Biocides business.

Smith has over 20 years of management experience in the specialty chemicals industry, as well as a deep understanding of the marketplace. “Troy will continue to position itself as a global leader in biocides and performance additives as we accelerate expansion efforts around the world,” continued Smith. “Our dedication to innovation, technology and customer service will continue.”