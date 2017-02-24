IGM Resins Appoints Sales Manager

CHARLOTTE, NC — IGM Resins USA Inc. has added Scott Burns to its commercial team, reporting to Patrick Maloney, Vice President ‒ North America. Burns joins the company as Sales Manager for the Northeast United States.

“Scott has market development, branding, distribution and new product development experience and has worked with multiple levels in customers’ organizations to ensure that end-user specifications and needs were understood and met,” said Maloney. “His knowledge of printed decorative laminates, building products, automotive coatings, plastics, pharmaceuticals, printing and furniture applications and markets position him well to support our customers in the region.”

Burns most recently was Commercial Market Development Manager in the Engineered Surfaces business of Omnova Solutions. His 21-year career includes sales and marketing management positions for EMD Chemicals (subsidiary of Merck KGaA), Sekisui SPI (formerly KYDEX LLC), Solvay Draka, and Ashley Furniture Industries in North America, Europe and Asia.

IGM specializes in the development, manufacture and supply of products and technical services to the global UV ink, coatings and adhesives industries.