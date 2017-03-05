BASF Donates Equipment to High School in Ohio

SOUTHFIELD, MI – The BASF site in Greenville, Ohio, donated more than $6,000 worth of lab and scientific equipment to Greenville High School.

“This donation highlights BASF’s commitment to science education in our local schools,” said Dave Wynn, Site Manager at BASF in Greenville. “This contribution emphasizes the critical part chemistry plays in creating a sustainable future for us all.”

The donation of a variety of lab materials was presented to Greenville High School Principal, Jeffrey Cassell, and Sheila Reichard, a chemistry teacher in the school.

“The Greenville City School District appreciates the equipment donation from BASF,” said Cassell. “Community businesses, such as BASF, not only support the students with donations, but provide knowledge of real-world experiences beyond the high school classroom. These donations and shared experiences enhance the learning of chemistry for our students.”