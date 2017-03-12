PPG and PPG Aerospace Sealants Europe Receive Airbus Best Performer Awards

BEAUZELLE, France – PPG and its joint venture Sealants Europe SAS, trading as PPG Aerospace Sealants Europe, each received a 2016 Best Performer Award from Airbus, in its Procurement Operations Supply Chain & Quality Improvement Program (SQIP), as material and parts suppliers.

The PPG and PPG Aerospace Sealants Europe sites in Europe that earned the awards supply aerospace coatings and sealants to Airbus. Their selection by Airbus recognizes sustained performance, continuous improvement and a customer-oriented approach.

Bertrand DʹAnnoville, PPG Aerospace Quality Manager for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Didier Biron, PPG Global Key Account Director - Airbus, accepted the awards for PPG and PPG Aerospace Sealants Europe during Airbus SQIP Day in Toulouse, France.

“Being named the ‘best performer’ acknowledges the efforts by our operational teams within our sites to succeed in meeting Airbus requirements,” Biron said. “Achieving the honor for PPG Aerospace Sealants Europe during PPG’s first year of involvement in the joint venture makes it especially meaningful. The recognition for both groups demonstrates the confidence Airbus has in our people, our products and our services while strengthening us in our ambitions.”

PPG acquired a majority interest in the sealants and adhesives business of Le Joint Français in October 2015, which became PPG Aerospace Sealants Europe.