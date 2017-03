DALLAS – Oxea has announced that it will implement a price increase for prices in North America, Mexico and South America on the following products, effective April 1, 2017, or as contracts allow.

In North America and Mexico, n-propanol, n-propyl acetate, n/i-butanol and n/i-butyl acetate will increase $0.05/lb. In South America, n-propanol, n-propyl acetate, n/i-butanol and n/i-butyl acetate will increase $110/mt.