Chromaflo Technologies Inaugurates Manufacturing Facility in India

ASHTABULA, OH – Chromaflo Technologies Corp. announced the inauguration of Chromaflo India’s new manufacturing facility. As the largest independent global supplier of advanced colorants and chemical dispersions for the paint, coatings and thermoset plastics industries, Chromaflo is excited about this opportunity for expansion.

“This is the first step in our endeavor to bring world-class production and products to customers in India,” said Scott Becker, President and CEO of Chromaflo Technologies Corp. “The investment in people, laboratories and machinery will allow us to offer our global technologies throughout the India subcontinent.”

Becker also recognized Srinivasa Rao, Chromaflo’s ISC Country Manager, for his leadership efforts in this endeavor. This investment will help expand the capacity and capabilities of Chromaflo Technologies globally.