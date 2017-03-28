Goldner Hawn Johnson & Morrison Acquires Majority Position in Applied Adhesives

MILWAUKEE - Grace Matthews, Inc. announced that Minneapolis-based Goldner Hawn Johnson & Morrison (GHJ&M) has acquired a majority position in Applied Adhesives, a former portfolio company of Ellipse Capital. The current management team has retained ownership in Applied and will continue leading the company moving forward. Grace Matthews advised the shareholders of Applied Adhesives on the transaction. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Applied Adhesives is a supplier of hot melt, water-based and reactive adhesives for the packaging, assembly, graphic arts and paper converting industries. The company partners with leading adhesive and dispensing equipment manufacturers, including Henkel, HB Fuller, Bostik and Nordson, to provide adhesives solutions throughout North America. Applied Adhesives is the result of a strategic combination between Ward Adhesives and Applied Products, which was completed in 2012. Applied Adhesives provides key value-added services that improve its customers' processes and optimize profitability through insightful, experience-based adhesives recommendations.

"We have enjoyed working with management over the last several years to combine two leading organizations into a prominent adhesives distribution platform," said Peter Gotsch, the Managing Partner of Ellipse Capital. "We believe Applied is incredibly well positioned to continue executing its growth strategy under new ownership. The transaction is a terrific outcome for Applied's shareholders and will allow management to maintain significant ownership in the business going forward."