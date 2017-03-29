Architectural Coatings

Benjamin Moore’s CENTURY™ is an innovative paint that comes in a curated collection of 75 new colors brought to life with the first Soft Touch Matte finish. Skilled craftsmen and chemists applied years of experience to the making of this ultra-premium paint. The resulting formulation is so intricately balanced it is only made in small batches that will be pre-mixed and sealed to ensure the truest color and experience in every can. The convergence of science and craftsmanship in CENTURY produced the first-of-its-kind Soft Touch Matte finish, offering a tactile experience similar to that of a soft leather glove.

CENTURY is available in a palette of 75 colors, ranging from mid-tone to dark shades, intended to enrich the color collection of interior designers. The colors of the CENTURY palette draw inspiration from natural elements such as minerals, gems, spices, herbs and plants.

CENTURY is available in pre-mixed gallons and four-ounce color samples at select Benjamin Moore paint and decorating retailers. Professional reference sets made with CENTURY paint are available to design professionals. Visit www.ExperienceCENTURY.com.