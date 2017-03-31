Real Milk Paint Co. has introduced five new soft waxes: Clear, Ebony, White, Dark Brown and Grey. The waxes can add either bold or subtle flair to projects by simply using a brush or rag to rub the wax on any surface. They can be easily altered or wiped clean to create all sorts of looks.

Aside from the clear wax, which acts as a sealer, the dark colored waxes produce a shading effect while the white wax creates a lighter finish. All four colored waxes can be combined or diluted with the clear wax to create any desired look. The waxes are made with a penetrable mix of beeswax and recycled paraffin, so they do not pool in cracked areas, resulting in unwanted white streaks once dried.

Click here for more information.