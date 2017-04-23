Greenkote Announces Trials with Scott Bader

BROOK PARK, OH - Greenkote, a provider of advanced anti-corrosion metal coatings, announced it is working with Scott Bader, a global chemical company that manufactures, sells and distributes a wide range of synthetic resins, polymers and structural adhesives.

The trials will test the performance of Scott Bader’s Crestabond adhesives in a project designed to pave the way for innovative new solutions in the automotive industry. Crestabond is a toughened, two-component MMA structural adhesive that is used for bonding a wide range of substrates including metals, plastics and composite materials in industrial applications. The product has excellent impact, peel, shear, compressive strength and fatigue resistance properties across all bonded parts.

Greenkote’s technology has a number of key advancements that make it potentially ideal for use in many areas within the automotive sector: the coating is metallurgically bonded, giving a very strong adhesion, and it provides a high level of corrosion protection for components that may be exposed to the elements. In current trials, Greenkote treated surfaces offer “micro-roughness” of the inter-metallic thermal diffusion layer, which creates an excellent bonding surface, providing a good base for adhesion.

Commenting on the project, Greenkote Chief Executive Officer, Mark Gore, said, “This is another milestone for us. We are working with a leading vehicle OEM and Scott Bader to develop solutions which could, in the future, transform aspects of automotive assembly, offering superior all-round performance, flexibility and reduced production costs.

“We are testing the bonding of Greenkote-treated corrosion enhanced fasteners to prepreg laminate substrates used for automotive body paneling. The Greenkote treatment provides a uniform, adherent and thin coating, which is perfect for multi-layered systems when combined with cutting-edge adhesives provided by Scott Bader.”