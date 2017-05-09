Agate Lacquer Hires Technical Director

MIDDLESEX, NJ - Agate Lacquer, Middlesex New Jersey, has hired Joseph Coffey to the position of Technical Director. Coffey will be responsible for all quality control functions, product development and technical customer communications.

Coffey’s entire 35-year career has focused on coatings technology. His previous work experience includes International Paint, Randolph Products and Shamrock Technologies.

Established in 1926, Agate Lacquer manufactures lacquer coatings used in both domestic and international markets.