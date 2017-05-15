TCI Powder Coatings Hires Director of Manufacturing

AMERICUS, GA – TCI Powder Coatings (TCI), a subsidiary of RPM International Inc., has named Dale Blackwell Director of Manufacturing effective May 1, 2017. Blackwell brings over 20 years of manufacturing and operations experience to this position with TCI. Prior to joining TCI, Blackwell spent 16 years managing various powder manufacturing locations with Valspar. He has also worked for Drexel Chemical Co. and A&L Analytical Labs.

Doug Greene, President of TCI, commented, “We are thrilled to have Dale join our team. Dale has a unique blend of skills and experience in the manufacturing industry that will benefit our organization and further advance our premium brand position in the powder coatings market.”