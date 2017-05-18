H-I-S Paint Acquires Premium Coatings of Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY - H-I-S Paint Manufacturing announced the recent acquisition of Premium Coatings of Texas. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed.

Located in Haslet, Texas, Premium Coatings is an electrical component and millwork coatings manufacturer. The acquisition broadens the H-I-S industrial coatings portfolio and allows the company to expand into new market segments.

“We are enthusiastic about incorporating these new technologies into our product portfolio. Our team is ready to establish meaningful relationships with current Premium Coatings customers and future prospects in these industries,” said Tony Cox, President Industrial Coatings Group.

All coating manufacturing and distribution have been relocated to the H-I-S Paint Manufacturing facilities in Oklahoma City.

H-I-S Coatings manufactures and distributes industrial OEM coatings in number of national and global markets. The company is known for its pharmaceutical formulation capabilities in various industrial markets that require compliant technologies that perform in every condition.