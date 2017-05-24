Dow’s Melinda H. Keefe to Receive SCI Gordon E. Moore Medal

PHILADELPHIA - The Society of Chemical Industry (SCI), America Group, announced that Dr. Melinda H. Keefe of The Dow Chemical Co. will be awarded the 14th annual SCI Gordon E. Moore Medal.

SCI established the Gordon E. Moore Medal to recognize early-career success in innovation, as reflected both in market impact and improvement to quality of life. Keefe will receive the award at a luncheon in her honor during Innovation Day hosted jointly by SCI and the Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF) on September 12, 2017, at CHF headquarters in Philadelphia.

Keefe has successfully combined her passion for art and chemistry into a career encompassing the multi-faceted area of coating science. Currently a Senior R&D Manager for Architectural Coatings with The Dow Chemical Co., Keefe and her co-workers were responsible for the development of the EVOQUE™ Pre-Composite Polymer platform, which facilitates higher performing and more sustainable paints. Over the last 10 years, Keefe has also led a technical collaboration between Dow and the art conservation science community. In this skill-based volunteerism effort, Keefe and her colleagues have successfully leveraged Dow’s coating, analytical, solvent and formulation science abilities and resources to specific challenges in the art conservation field. This includes a collaboration between Dow and the Tate Gallery in London, which resulted in the successful restoration of Mark Rothko’s painting Black on Maroon, 1958. In the near future, Keefe will transition to Associate R&D Director in Dow’s Core Formulation Sciences team where she will further leverage her coating expertise and customer engagement.

“Dr. Keefe’s influence on the world of paint is remarkable,” said Christopher D. Pappas, President and CEO of Trinseo and Chair of SCI America. “She is in the unique position to not only have a positive ecological influence on the commercial paint market but her developments in the field of art conservation science are equally impactful. I can’t think of another scientist whose skills translate in such a singular and specific way.”