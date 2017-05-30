Axalta Coating Systems to Buy the Spencer Coatings Group

PHILADELPHIA - Axalta Coating Systems has entered into an agreement to acquire the Spencer Coatings Group, a manufacturer of high-performance industrial coatings for heavy-duty equipment, general industrial, oil and gas, and glass coatings segments. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The Spencer Coatings Group, established in 1909, is the largest independent industrial coatings manufacturer in the UK. Spencer products include Acothane™ polyurethanes for internal and external pipeline coatings, Corroless™ coatings that provide a range of highly efficient corrosion-control solutions for a variety of steel structures, and high-performance water-based coatings for both glass and general industrial segments.