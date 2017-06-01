Global Demand for Cost-Effective and Durable Powder Coatings on the Rise

Since its inception, the powder coating industry has witnessed a significant growth. Powder coating processes were adopted in 1983 and since then, powder coating has gained immense popularity worldwide in several industrial sectors. Today, powder coating finds applications in the appliances, automotive, architectural and furniture industries. Powder coatings offer long lasting, economical and a durable quality finish for metal components and products. Powder coating maintains the quality and durability of a product even when it is exposed to harsh weather conditions. The demand for powder has increased, as it does not contain solvents and is free of volatile organic compounds (VOC). A recent report published by Allied Market Research on the powder coatings market offers valuable insights, such as the market share, size and growth. Further, the current trends and growth opportunities in the industry are highlighted in detail.

Powder coating is a cost-effective and an efficient technique to protect metal and wood products from corrosion and damage. Over-sprayed powder coating can be recycled and used again, hence proving to be a cost-effective process. However, a lot of waste is generated by the powder coating industry. This needs to be addressed as it is essential to adopt environment-friendly materials and industrial processes.