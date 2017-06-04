AkzoNobel Adds New Design App

AMSTERDAM - Architects, designers and specifiers can now research and create a full coatings specification from a mobile device following the launch of a new app from AkzoNobel's Powder Coatings business.

The Design app allows users to develop a bespoke technical specification in a matter of minutes by offering a choice of filters at each stage of the decision process. These filters range from type of construction material, geographical location of project and durability requirements, to liquid and powder coating options, color choices and finished look.

A powerful tool that can increase customer efficiency, the new app is the latest addition to the rapidly growing selection of innovative digital solutions provided by AkzoNobel across its businesses.

"We realize it is time-consuming going through color cards, and then checking that products meet the necessary requirements of durability, toughness and weathering," explained Russell Deane, AkzoNobel's Global Specification Manager for the powder coatings architectural segment.

"Our new app short-circuits the whole process, but without any compromises to the level of detail that a specification can demand. And it can be done from anywhere in the world, whether you're on the road, out in the field, or in your client's office."

Users can find full data sheets, test reports and property characteristics for each paint range and finish. The app also lets users check real-life examples of projects where their selected products have been used.

As well as showcasing the company's complete range of colors and finishes - including metallic - the app also allows users to color match. Simply upload a photograph of your chosen color (the blue of a swimming pool for example) and the app instantly searches for the closest matches. Chosen colors can then be built into a personalized color card.

The Design app can be downloaded from the app store at https://itunes.apple.com/gb/app/akzonobel-design/id1185866600?mt=8.