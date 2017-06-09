EU Proposes Controversial Classification for Titanium Dioxide

OTTAWA, Ontario – The Canadian Paint and Coatings Association (CPCA) reports that Europe’s Committee for Risk Assessment (RAC) has issued an “advisory opinion” that titanium dioxide (TiO 2 ) be classified as a Category 2 carcinogen under the EU’s Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) Regulation. TiO 2 is an inorganic compound commonly used in white pigments incorporated into paint, coatings and inks and many other products. Globally, the coatings industry is the largest user of TiO 2 with 60% of all production used in paint products.

The detailed rationale for this opinion will be released in several months with a “final opinion,” which will be provided to the European Commission where the matter will be fully considered before final approval. “There is widespread concern and disbelief by companies along many supply chains leading to a multitude of manufactured products,” said Gary LeRoux, President and CEO of the CPCA. “It is generally believed by experts, supported by almost 3,000 scientific studies and tests, that the basis for this opinion is flawed.”

The CPCA reports that the CLP process, an ongoing regulatory program harmonizing classifications of substances based on hazard properties, has implications across the EU for product labels, formulation restrictions and worker protection. It is important to consider that any risks profiled are attributable to dust exposures only, and not to exposures from formulated products, including paint and coatings, where dust is embedded in the mixture and therefore not a hazard.