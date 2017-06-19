Product of the Week
advertisement

Colibri® Color Management Suite

colibri
June 19, 2017
Reprints
No Comments

The Colibri® Color Management Suite can be used for color formulation of opaque, transparent, and translucent colors. Colibri® provides optimized formulations for color and pigment loading and reduces corrections. This powerful software enables corporations to define and share specifications for color matching and monitoring quality control measurements in real time worldwide. Learn More

Did you enjoy this article? Click here to subscribe to PCI Magazine.

Related Articles

Related Products

Related Events

Related Directories

You must login or register in order to post a comment.