British Coatings Federation Wins Trade Association of the Year 2017

LONDON - The British Coatings Federation (BCF) beat over 300 other trade associations in the UK to be crowned Trade Association of the Year 2017. This award recognizes the continued development of the federation, which is now recognized as best in class among trade associations across the UK. The BCF also won Marketing Campaign of the Year for the DIY Safe Antifouling Initiative and was highly commended in the Magazine of the Year category, for the coatings industry magazine Covered.

Linda Cavender, Chief Executive of the Trade Association Forum, said, “BCF have had another outstanding year, growing from strength to strength addressing their members’ needs, undertaking some great lobbying activity and achieving record levels of growth. Their high level of professionalism and great effectiveness as an organization has meant that this year, the judges had no difficulty in declaring BCF the very worthy winner of the TA Best Practice Awards Trade Association of the Year for 2017.”

Commenting on the win, CEO Tom Bowtell said, “This award recognizes the dedication of the BCF team in proactively supporting our members’ interests. Our small team of 12 has created some outstanding lobbying campaigns, using our internal marketing strengths, and unprecedented technical expertise in the area of regulations affecting the coatings industry. I’m proud to lead such an energetic and focused team of professionals, who always go the extra mile for members, and thrilled to be publicly recognized as amongst the best trade associations in the UK.”