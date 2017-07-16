2017 Electrocoating Seminar Announced

CLEVELAND - The Electrocoat Association and the Chemical Coaters Association International announced that the 2017 Electrocoating Seminar will take place Sept. 26-27 at the Cleveland Airport Marriott in Cleveland.

An Introduction to Electrocoating kicks off Day 1 of the classroom-style program to bring attendees up to speed with the technology before tackling more advanced topics in the remainder of the seminar. The discussion will center on cost and process efficiencies, quality control, and innovative technologies in the different components of a typical electrocoating line. Preventive maintenance and troubleshooting for defects will also be addressed and illustrated with actual examples.

A networking event at the conclusion of Day 1 allows attendees to interact with seminar speakers more specifically on their company’s needs as well as interact with other attendees and potential partners.

The seminar will conclude with a plant tour of PPG Coatings Services – MetoKote Corp. - Sheffield Village, Ohio. This facility houses two electrocoating lines (one monorail and one square transfer) as well as a powder coat line and a specialized cleaning line.

Registration includes the educational program, networking reception, group lunches and breaks, transportation to and from the plant tour, and a copy of The Electrocoat Association’s textbook, “Electrocoating: A Guidebook for Finishers.”

To review the complete program and to register, visit www.electrocoat.org or call Anne Von Moll at 800/563.8831. Register before September 4 for an early discount.