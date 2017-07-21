RPM Acquires Polymer Flooring Manufacturer

MEDINA, OH – RPM International Inc. has acquired Key Resin Co., a manufacturer of polymer flooring and coating systems. It will operate as one of RPM’s Euclid Group of companies. Headquartered in Batavia, Ohio, Key Resin has annual net sales of approximately $25 million. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Key Resin manufactures and markets terrazzo and resinous flooring, wall coating systems, concrete repair materials and maintenance products for industrial, institutional and commercial applications. It sells directly to contractors and facility owners, enabling Key Resin to provide highly insightful and responsive customer service and technical support. The company primarily serves the North American market.

The Euclid Group is a manufacturer of specialty chemical products for the global construction and engineering industries. Its global product portfolio includes admixtures, concrete fibers, grouts, mortars, screeds, adhesives, concrete sealers, sealants, protective coatings, flooring systems and waterproofing membranes, among many other construction products.

“Key Resin fits right within our sweet spot for acquisitions. It’s a well-run, family-founded specialty coatings business that is a market leader,” said Frank C. Sullivan, RPM Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This transaction expands our Euclid Group’s flooring systems product offering and market share in North America, and positions it as a significant player in terrazzo flooring. Key Resin will continue to be run by Jeff Cain, a second-generation family leader of the business, and his strong management team.”