BYK to Build New Integrated Site in Shanghai

WESEL, Germany/SHANGHAI – BYK Additives & Instruments held a groundbreaking ceremony for its new integrated site located in Shanghai Chemical Industry Park.

The company is investing over €30 million in the new site, which combines R&D, technical services, logistics and administrative functions under one roof and forms the basis for the continued expansion of BYK's business operations in Greater China and the whole Asia-Pacific region.

The ceremony was attended by Jinhua Hou, Deputy Director of Shanghai Chemical Industry Park Administrative Commission; Gerd Judith, Managing Director BYK Additives & Instruments; Albert von Hebel, BYK’s Chief Financial Officer; and Dr. Dechun Fu, Managing Director BYK Greater China, as well as other distinguished guests.

"As a major step forward for our company, the construction of the integrated site in Shanghai is of strategic significance for the future long-term development of BYK and the ALTANA Group at large. This investment will ensure our long-term leadership in terms of R&D, customer services, manufacturing and logistics capabilities, providing optimum products and services to our customers," said Dechun.

Judith commented on the planned application laboratories that will conform to BYK’s global standards, "We will be equipping the labs with advanced chemical synthesis equipment and precision analytical instruments and bolstering the local R&D team. We also plan to gradually introduce the latest technologies, customizing products to meet local customers’ needs."