BYU’s College of Life Sciences Building Showcases Impressive Renovation

As one of the largest privately owned universities in the country, Brigham Young University (BYU) is constantly thinking of ways to renovate and improve its campus grounds, which herald back to 1875. One of the school’s most recent points of focus was the College of Life Sciences building, which was originally stationed in a nearly windowless structure originally built in 1968. With the hopes of attracting more students and teaching talent, plans for a new 265,000-square-foot facility were developed in 2011, and the finished building opened in time for the 2014 fall semester.

Architectural Nexus out of Salt Lake City worked with metal panel installer LCG Façades almost immediately when the project came their way. Together, the teams brainstormed interesting and inviting inspirations that would draw visitors and future students to the university. The building’s exterior is comprised of varying products, like glass, brick concrete, steel and metal panels, and is divided into multiple levels as the building rises against the mountainous backdrop. From a distance, the structure appears to mimic the landscape surrounding it, as nearby canyons open up and mountains rise from the earth.