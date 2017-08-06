American Coatings CONFERENCE Call for Papers

WASHINGTON - The American Coatings Association (ACA), in partnership with Vincentz Network (VN), is issuing a call for papers to be presented at the American Coatings CONFERENCE 2018. This major technology forum for the coatings industry, which will take place April 9-11, 2018, in Indianapolis, is held in conjunction with the American Coatings SHOW, April 10-12, 2018. As ACA’s most valued event, it will again provide a high-level technical and scientific forum, rallying leading industry experts from coatings manufacturers, their suppliers, universities and government partners across the nation and beyond.

Innovative companies, as well as academic and governmental research institutes, are invited to submit abstracts detailing high-level technical contributions, presenting research results that highlight advancements important to coatings, as well as to printing inks, adhesives and sealants.

The conference organizers will select proposed presentations for the AC CONFERENCE based on the following criteria: scientific significance, novelty and potential value added to the industry. Prospective authors are strongly encouraged to clearly state in their abstract the research’s unique contribution as it aligns with these criteria. Student research is encouraged, and submitted abstracts will be fully considered.

The most outstanding coatings presentation will be honored with the American Coatings AWARD, which will be selected and sponsored by ACA and Vincentz Network. The recipient of this award will receive $2,500 and an attractive sculpture. Abstracts should be submitted online at www.american-coatings-show.com/callforpapers by Sept. 27, 2017.

For more information, visit www.american-coatings-show.com or contact Bettina Hoffmann, Vincentz Network, Event Manager, at bettina.hoffmann@vincentz.net (+49.511.9910.271).