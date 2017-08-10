COROB Buys Novaflow Systems Inc.

SAN FELICE, Italy - COROB has finalized the acquisition of Novaflow Systems Inc., based in Prescott, Ontario, Canada. Novaflow Systems Inc. provides solutions that serve all segments of gravimetric fluid and paste dispensing and blending processes, serving the paint, printing inks, packaging, coatings, dye, oil, adhesives, fragrances, silicone and chemical markets.

The acquisition, which closed on August 1, 2017, will strengthen the position of both companies. Novaflow Systems Inc. brings assets to the combined company's in-plant offering with its long heritage in factory and batch production capabilities. This will broaden COROB’s technology offering to better meet customers’ needs.

Fernando Bertoni, CEO of COROB, said, “We are excited about the combination of COROB and Novaflow Systems Inc. With the transaction complete, we can now move forward quickly to realize the substantial benefits that the combined businesses will bring to our customers, employees and shareholders. I am pleased to welcome Novaflow to the global COROB team. The addition of their strong business, complimentary technologies and highly differentiated products is expected to contribute significantly towards our strategic growth goals for COROB."

Bertoni joined COROB in July 2017 as the company’s global CEO after spending nearly two decades with General Electric Co. in a number of operating and functional roles, both global and regional.

Customers will benefit from having a provider that can supplement both point-of-sales solutions all the way up to fulfilling factory production and productivity requirements. This new and unique contact point for customers, which is the newly formed COROB-Novaflow Systems Inc., is key to faster rollouts and essential in accessing know-how and expertise derived from operating in more than one sector of the tinting and dispensing processes.