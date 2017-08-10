Flowcrete Americas Appoints New Vice President

SPRING, TX - The polymer flooring manufacturer Flowcrete Americas announced that Ben Smith is to lead the business as its new Vice President. The appointment is effective immediately.

Smith has been appointed to the role following five years as Flowcrete Americas’ National Manager for Canada. During that time, he increased Flowcrete’s market share, sales and infrastructure in the region.

With 24 years of experience in the polymer floor and wall coatings industry, Smith is positioned to utilize Flowcrete Americas’ specialist polymer systems, state-of-the-art technology and extensive expertise to drive growth and innovation.

Flowcrete Americas is a division of Flowcrete Group Ltd., a global leader in polymer coatings with offices and manufacturing facilities spanning six continents.