Pacific Northwest Society of Coatings Technology Issues Call for Papers

August 10, 2017
VICTORIA, British Columbia - The Pacific Northwest Society of Coatings Technology (PNWSCT) invites presentations for CoatingsFest, which will take place Oct.10-12, 2018, at the Inn at Laurel Point in Victoria, British Columbia.

The technical program will begin on Oct. 11 and will extend for a half-day on Oct. 12. Presentations should focus on the future of paint manufacturing in the Northwest and new product technology designed for the future. Presentations will be 20-25 minutes long.

Those interested should submit an abstract of 250 words or less, including the paper title and contact information, such as author name, company name, address, phone, fax, e-mail address, and speaker biography. The deadline for the call for papers is June 15, 2018. The society will send out a notification of acceptance by June 30, 2018. 

Abstracts should be submitted to Thelma Longakit at tlongakit@cloverdalepaint.com. Contact Thelma Longakit at 604/594.6211 for additional information.

