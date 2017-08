LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany - With immediate effect, BASF is lifting the force majeure status that was declared on October 31, 2016, for dispersions, dispersion powders and hot melts on acrylic monomer basis (Acronal®, acResin®, Acrodur®, ACROSOL® E 20 D, AQAGloss®, Basonal®, Col.9®, Epotal® and Luhydran®) supplied from the Ludwigshafen, Germany, and Tarragona, Spain, sites.