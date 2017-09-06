AkzoNobel Opens Specialty Coatings Facility in China

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel has opened a specialty coatings facility in Dongguan, China, dedicated to producing aerospace coatings for the North and South Asian aviation market. This new facility will offer improved and faster service to existing and new customers in this rapidly growing market.

The new manufacturing site joins existing facilities located in Leicester (UK), Moscow (Russia), and Sao Paulo (Brazil), in addition to the main production centers in Waukegan, Illinois, and Sassenheim, the Netherlands. This worldwide network of production facilities allows AkzoNobel to supply custom coatings quickly and globally. Coatings will be produced locally at the new Aerospace Color Center in Dongguan, significantly reducing delivery times for regional customers.

John Griffin, Global Segment Lead, AkzoNobel Aerospace, said, "Customers are seeking efficiencies wherever possible. Our new technologies, such as our Base Coat/Clear Coat system, which dries faster and retains its color and gloss significantly longer than single-stage coatings, will help planes spend less time on the ground and more time in the air."

Efficiency isn't the only benefit on offer. AkzoNobel's aerospace coatings combine high performance (protecting planes from harsh environmental conditions and helping them use less fuel) with color development and production expertise that can effectively communicate the airlines' brand identity.

Alberto Slikta, Managing Director AkzoNobel Specialty Coatings, commented, "AkzoNobel has vast color expertise, which is a vital part of the premium coatings products and services we provide. This expertise is especially visible in our aerospace coatings, as well as our automotive, yacht and consumer electronics coatings, products whose customers demand the best in terms of both performance and aesthetics. We also strategically place our 26 manufacturing units and 23 laboratories to support our customers, wherever they are, whenever they need us."

AkzoNobel's Dongguan site has been open since December 2001, and the Aerospace Color Center was added as an expansion in early 2017. In July 2017, the ACC received approval from the Civil Aviation Administration of China for Civil Aviation Chemicals Design & Manufacture, which permits the company to serve Chinese customers.