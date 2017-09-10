American Colors Inc. Expands Sandusky Manufacturing Plant

SANDUSKY, OH – American Colors Inc. has completed the expansion of its Sandusky, Ohio, manufacturing plant. The expansion consists of an additional warehouse featuring a new receiving facility and delivery access point. This will provide additional packaging and manufacturing capabilities to meet customers' needs.

“The additional 22,400 square feet will allow American Colors to continue our growth while providing the same level of superior customer service for which we are known. We are committed to our customers as a leading supplier to the industries we serve,” said Matthew Kosior, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer. “This will allow American Colors to more than double their capacity and gain future manufacturing opportunities to meet the demand and requirements of our customers at our Sandusky facility.”

Patrick Militello, Vice President and Corporate Secretary, added, “The strategic location and design of the warehouse allows American Colors to enhance our manufacturing capabilities, hold additional inventory for raw materials, and shorten lead times. This investment in our existing operations allows us to service our current customers and accommodate additional growth.”

American Colors, Inc. is a manufacturer of high-quality liquid colorants and intermediates for the composites, coatings, agriculture and plastics industries.