Eastman Completes Expansion of DMAPA and Alkyl Alkanolamines Capacity

KINGSPORT, TN – Eastman Chemical Co. has completed an expansion of its dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) and alkyl alkanolamine capacity, which includes Diethylaminoethanol (DEAE/DEEA), at its manufacturing facility in St. Gabriel, Louisiana.

“This investment reaffirms Eastman’s commitment to our care chemicals customers,” said Sabine Ketsman, Vice President and General Manager of the Additives & Functional Products segment’s Care Chemicals and Animal Nutrition business. “The additional capacity, along with improvements in reliability and quality, will give us the ability to better serve the market and create opportunities to win with our customers.”

DMAPA is used primarily to make surfactants found in personal care products such as shampoos. Alkyl alkanolamines are used in diverse markets such as water treatment, gas treatment, coatings and metalworking fluids.

DEAE/DEEA is widely used in boiler water treatment to minimize corrosion, Eastman Advantex™ and Eastman VantexT™ are low-odor, multifunctional neutralizing amine additives for architectural coatings, and Synergex™/SynergexT™ improve metalworking fluid performance.