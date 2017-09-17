Nominations Open for 2017 Tank of the Year Contest

KANSAS CITY, MO - Nominations are due by Oct. 2, 2017, for the 2017 Tank of the Year contest. Since 2006, Tnemec has celebrated the creative and inventive use of coatings on water tanks with the annual Tank of the Year contest. Each year, tanks of all varieties from across the United States and Canada are narrowed down to determine the most impressive coatings projects in the water tank industry.

Click here to view a quick video that provides all of the details about the contest, including contest rules, past winners and this year's schedule.

To submit your water tank for the contest, visit www.tnemec.com/tankoftheyear. After all nominations are submitted, voting for the People's Choice will begin Oct. 9, and the official Tank of the Year will be announced on Friday, Oct. 27. The Tank of the Year will be chosen from 12 finalists consisting of the top-voted People's Choice and 11 other tanks chosen by a panel of water tank enthusiasts.