Maroon Group Names New Vice President

AVON, OH — Specialty chemicals distributor Maroon Group announced the addition of Eric Post as its Vice President, Principal Management — CASE. Post will be integrally involved with the management of existing Maroon Group principals that operate in the CASE (coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers) market and will work to expand Maroon’s product offerings, creating value for customers.

Post’s career has spanned specialty chemicals in which he served in various technical service, marketing, product management and sales management roles for Evonik, Elementis Specialties and Emerald Kalama.