TEX•COTE Products Help Protect Popular Drawbridge from Hurricane Irma

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL - The 17th Street Causeway Bridge in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, coated with products developed by Florida-based TEX•COTE®, withstood the intense winds and rain brought on by Hurricane Irma, despite the damage the massive hurricane caused to scores of other structures statewide.

Hurricane wind speeds reached 85 mph and sustained for 8-10 hours in Fort Lauderdale where the 17th Street Causeway Bridge is located, but the hurricane did not damage the TEX•COTE coatings on the bridge, said Jay A. Haines, President and CEO of Textured Coatings of America Inc., a 56-year-old company also called TEX•COTE.

TEX•COTE is a leading manufacturer of highway and bridge coatings and offers a complete line of decorative and protective high-build architectural coatings for commercial, industrial, transportation and residential uses. TEX•COTE products have been used on many buildings, landmarks, control towers, bridges and homes worldwide. Among them is the scenic 17th Street Causeway Bridge. The drawbridge was originally built in March of 2001 using TEX•COTE XL-70 W BRIDGE COTE®, and it opened in 2002. The bridge was recoated in 2014 using TEX•COTE 300 BRIDGE COTE.

This bridge is significant because Fort Lauderdale is often called the “Venice of America” due to its many canals, some of which converge to the 17th Street Bridge. The bridge stands 65 feet above the Intracoastal Waterway and has a protected walkway, offering walkers amazing views of the water, city and yachts.