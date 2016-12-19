Pison Stream Solutions Receives ITAR Registration

BRENTWOOD, TN - Pison Stream Solutions LLC announced that it is now registered by the United States Department of State to manufacture, export defense articles and/or provide defense services as described in the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR).

“We are pleased to have received this important registration,” said Joseph James, President and CEO of Pison Stream Solutions.

Pison Stream Solutions offers special niche chemical coatings, defense, additive compositions and renewable energy solutions.