Pilot Chemical Co. Names New Chief Financial Officer

CINCINNATI – Pilot Chemical Co. announced that Derek Houck has been named Chief Financial Officer, effective January 3, 2017. David Waizmann, current Chief Financial Officer, will assume the title of Business Director, overseeing Pilot Chemical’s marketing, new product development, sales, analysis, and Pilot and Mason product lines.

“With these changed roles, Derek Houck steps into a position for which he is well prepared, while David Waizmann brings his considerable talents to new challenges,” said Michael Scott, President of Pilot Chemical. “I am confident that both moves will contribute to Pilot’s continued growth.”

In his 11 years at Pilot Chemical, Houck served as Accounting Manager, Controller, and Director of Finance and Accounting.