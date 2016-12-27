Reverdia Hires Business Development Manager

GELEEN, the Netherlands - Alexander Krapivin has joined Reverdia as Business Development Manager, effective immediately. He will work with the company’s commercial team to maximize opportunities in the rapidly growing global market for bio-succinic acid.

Krapivin previously worked at GFBiochemicals, developing the market for biobased platform chemicals in applications such as resins and coatings, bioplastics, and downstream markets. Prior to GFBiochemicals, he worked for Dow Corning, Dow Chemical and Shell Chemicals in international sales, business development and marketing.