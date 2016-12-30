BASF Receives the German Federal Ecodesign Award for Cool Coatings

MUENSTER, Germany - BASF's Coatings division has won the German Federal Ecodesign Award. The jury was convinced by the "Cool Coatings" automotive coating technology's innovative approach and its sophisticated design, which enables a broad color range. BASF's Cool Coatings reflect infrared light and, in so doing, reduce the temperature on the automotive surface and interior. This passive temperature management reduces heating of the car surface by up to 20 °C, which leads to a reduction of 4 °C in the interior of the vehicle. Due to the savings in air conditioning, fuel consumption can be reduced or the range of electric cars can be extended. BASF uses the technology to support its customers in optimizing their vehicles' fuel and energy efficiency.

“In addition to providing an attractive appearance and protecting the vehicle, Cool Coatings also feature additional functional properties. The technology is an important step toward modern mobility. We are especially happy to receive the award, since it honors exactly this aspect,” said Mark Gutjahr, head of Automotive Color Design EMEA.

BASF offers a complete package of temperature-management solutions for all types of vehicles. The special formulations can be integrated into conventional application processes without any extra effort and meet the high quality standards for the life cycle of a finish. “The Cool Coatings technology allows a broad color range. This way, even complex colors can be produced – ranging from warm, intensive colors to cool color concepts,” said Stephan Schwarte, head of Pigment Dispersion & Innovative Colors.