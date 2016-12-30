Pipeline Coating Conference Takes Place in January

HOUSTON - The new NACE International Pipeline Coating Technology Conference is set to take place January 24-26, 2017, at the Westin Houston Memorial City in Houston, Texas. The conference will enhance attendees’ knowledge of how coatings are used to help extend the life of pipelines and prevent costly failures.

A few of the presentations available at the conference include: “Strengthening Our Pipeline Network Through Collaborative Research” by Cliff Johnson, PRCI; “Protecting Line Pipe During Storage” by Prithwin Varghese, ShawCor; “Preparing Pipe in the Field for Coating” by Hap Peters, Chlor Rid International; “New Powder Application and Recovery Technologies for Pipe Coating” by Mike Streepey, Nordson Corp.; “Spray-Applied Linings for Erosion Protection of Pipelines” by Osmay OHarriz, Belzona; and “Internal Pipeline Corrosion Protection with Thermoplastic Liners” by Robert Davis, Western Falcon.

