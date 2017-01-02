PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in New Zealand

PITTSBURGH - PPG announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Mangere, New Zealand, near Auckland that helped to revitalize Whare Koa Mangere Community House. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Auckland, where PPG has an industrial coatings manufacturing facility and a multibusiness sales office.

The project brought together more than 15 PPG volunteers and community volunteers, who worked collectively for 12 days revitalizing the Whare Koa (Maori, meaning “Happy House”) Mangere Community House. PPG provided 200 liters (about 53 gallons) each of WEATHERTOUGH™ Exterior paint and of Ultimate Alkyd Semi-Gloss paint products for the project.

Auckland Council is responsible for Whare Koa Mangere Community House, which was built around the 1930s and is currently an archaeological site as defined by the Historic Places Act 1993. Over 300 people per week currently participate in community programs at the site, such as a free community soup kitchen, Pasifika arts and crafts activities, church services, youth groups, counselling support, and health and fitness classes.

Fatima Vaaga, Auckland Council Program Coordinator, People and Places, Programs and Partnerships, Arts, Community and Events, said the diverse local community and Auckland Council are very excited to partner with PPG and return Whare Koa to its former splendor as the local “Happy House.” The project restores the aesthetic appeal of the community house, emphasizing its cultural value for present and future generations and reflecting the bright and colorful Maori and Pasifika people who have come to call it their second home.

“This Colorful Communities project enabled PPG to engage with and beautify part of the local community in Auckland, and it also offered a meaningful opportunity for our employees to work as a team whilst ‘giving back’ something tangible to the local community,” said David White, PPG General Manager, New Zealand. “PPG is committed to improving our communities and encouraging our employees to participate in activities that highlight our positive culture. We will continue to provide opportunities for employees and their families to engage with local communities where we feel we can make a difference.”

Tim Martin, PPG Regional Sales Manager, Architectural Coatings, said, “It has been a pleasure helping the community restore this special meeting place to its former glory. The vibrancy, color and passion of the community have been truly reflected in this makeover.”

The Colorful Communities program is PPG’s signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG’s commitment to invest in communities by adding $10 million to support efforts made during a 10-year period. It supports projects that transform community assets, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products.