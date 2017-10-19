PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in China

SHANGHAI - PPG recently announced the completion of a COLORFUL COMMUNITIES™ project in Shanghai that helped revitalize the fence along Anhua Road in the Changning District. The Colorful Communities program provides PPG volunteers and products along with financial contributions to bring color and vitality to communities where the company operates around the world, such as in Shanghai, where PPG has its China headquarters, two Architectural Coatings facilities and one Refinish Coatings plant.

The project brought together more than 30 volunteers, including PPG employees, local government officials, members of the media, community leaders and residents. PPG provided more than RMB 300,000 to assist with the project, including 119 gallons of SEIGNEURIE® paint products and other supplies.

The project was a part of the district's Anhua Road renovation effort. Through close cooperation with the local government, PPG invited professional artists to design decorative scenes consistent with the local environment and architecture to illustrate the daily lives of people in Shanghai. PPG employees and other volunteers spent more than 60 combined hours painting the scenes on 520 square meters of fencing along both sides of the road.

"Through community partnerships, PPG is helping revitalize neighborhoods and important community resources in Asia Pacific and around the world,” said Mike Horton, PPG President, Asia Pacific. “We are honored to offer our coatings and painting expertise to help beautify the city where our China headquarters and other facilities are located, and we will continue to look for additional opportunities to protect and beautify the communities where PPG operates."

This is the seventh Colorful Communities project PPG completed in China and the third in Shanghai.

"We are very pleased our products and employee volunteers helped bring to life the designs of these artists and also provide a sense of beauty to local residents," said Zhou Wen, PPG General Manager, Architectural Coatings, China.

The Colorful Communities program is PPG's signature initiative for community engagement efforts, with the aim to protect and beautify the neighborhoods where PPG operates around the world. The program increases PPG's commitment to invest in communities and supports projects that transform community assets, providing PPG volunteers and donated PPG products. In 2015 and 2016 combined, PPG completed nearly 60 Colorful Communities projects, and it expects to complete about 75 more this year.