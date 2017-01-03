Pilot-Scale Double Planetary Mixer from Charles Ross & Son Co.

Ross Model DPM-4 with high-viscosity (HV) blades is ideal for heavy-duty mixing of viscous materials up to 6 million centipoise. The helical curve and graduated down-thrust cross-section of the HV blades prevent product from climbing up into the cover. The stirrers pass through every point in the vessel, promoting very thorough mixing as well as uniform temperature by constantly exchanging materials near the vessel’s jacketed sidewalls. E-mail sales@mixers.com.