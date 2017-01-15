Chemical Heritage Foundation Appoints President and CEO

PHILADELPIA - Robert Anderson, former Director of the British Museum, has been selected as the President and CEO of Chemical Heritage Foundation (CHF). He has been interim President since July 28, 2016, stepping into the role from his position as Vice Chair of CHF’s board of directors.

“The process of searching for a new President and CEO took us far afield, but in the end we found the perfect person close to home. Robert Anderson, former Director of the British Museum, longtime CHF board member, and internationally recognized historian of science, has agreed to share his knowledge and expertise to lead CHF into the future. We are so fortunate to have Robert step into this role,” said Laurie Landeau, Chair of CHF’s Board of Directors. Anderson assumes his new role effective immediately.