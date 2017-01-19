AkzoNobel Appoints Business Director for Protective Coatings in North America

AMSTERDAM - AkzoNobel announced that Steven Feldman has been appointed Business Director, Protective Coatings North America. Feldman will be responsible for developing the strategic sales and growth initiatives related to the company’s International, Devoe High Performance Coatings, Ceilcote, Polibrid and Enviroline brand linings products that currently serve the oil and gas, power, industrial, mining, and water and wastewater market segments throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.

“We are delighted to have Steven as our new Business Director,” said Mauricio Bannwart, Managing Director Protective Coatings. “His impressive depth of knowledge and proven expertise in sales and marketing management will be pivotal in leveraging our robust protective coatings portfolio into key markets throughout North America.”

Feldman is a coatings industry veteran of more than 35 years and is a certified NACE Level 3 International Coating Inspector. He has held a number of senior management positions throughout his career including Vice President, Sales and Marketing for ITW – American Safety, Philadelphia Resins; Director of Protective Coatings Sales for Ameron International; and most recently Director of Sales, Protective and Marine Coatings, USA/Canada for PPG Industries.