Oxea Declares Force Majeure on Butyl Acetate in Europe

MONHEIM AM RHEIN, Germany – The international chemical company Oxea has declared force majeure on butyl acetate in Europe until further notice. Due to unforeseen technical issues at its production plant in Marl, Germany, Oxea is presently unable to maintain the manufacture and supply of butyl acetate.

Oxea is already working to ensure that the impact is as minimal as possible. During the force majeure period, Oxea will continuously inform its customers about the situation and details regarding the supply capability.