Innovative Chemical Products Group Announces Acquisition

ANDOVER, MA – Innovative Chemical Products (ICP Group) announced the acquisition of MinusNine Technologies, a formulator and manufacturer of UV/EB coatings, adhesives, primers and specialty products for graphic arts and industrial applications. MinusNine, headquartered in Birdsboro, Pennsylvania, will be integrated into ICP Industrial Inc., one of the three divisions of the ICP Group.

ICP Industrial currently manufactures Nicoat® coatings and adhesives, and with the successful completion of the acquisition of MinusNine, is poised to provide even broader offerings to the packaging, labeling, graphic arts and industrial markets.

“We are enthusiastic to bring MinusNine into the ICP Industrial family,” said Paul Grzebielucha, President of ICP Industrial. “The opportunity for continued growth and our complementary cultures make this an ideal fit. Through sharing best practices, scalable operational capacity, advanced technologies, and talented leadership and employees, we can leverage both companies’ capabilities to deliver great value to our customers and increased opportunities to our team members.”