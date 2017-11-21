Innovative Chemical Products Group Announces Acquisition

ANDOVER, MA – ICP Construction, a division of Innovative Chemical Products Group (the ICP Group), Andover, Massachusetts, has acquired Master Coating Technologies, a leading manufacturer of specialty architectural coatings.

ICP Group is a leading specialty platform company in the coatings, adhesives, sealants and elastomers (CASE) markets. The company will join the current ICP Construction division, which offers the California Paints, FixALL, Storm System, Fiberlock, Dry-Treat, California Sports Surfaces and Rock-Tred brands.

Master Coating Technologies was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota. Both companies are respected industry leaders and have a common interest in innovation and developing new technologies.

“We are thrilled to have the brilliant minds at Master Coating Technologies as a new resource. This is a terrific opportunity to expand the technologies offered by ICP Construction and accelerate growth by bringing new products to our existing independent dealer network for residential and commercial applications,” said Zain Mahmood, Division President of ICP Construction.

The acquisition broadens ICP Construction’s portfolio of architectural coatings with specialty products focused exclusively on commercial applications.